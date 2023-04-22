Schwarber homer, Sosa single lift Phillies past Rockies 4-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Edmundo Sosa drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning on a single misplayed by Colorado left fielder Jurickson Profar and Kyle Schwarber hit a tying solo shot that rallied the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 win over the Rockies on Friday night. Aaron Nola tossed seven strong innings for the Phillies. Seranthony Domínguez worked a scoreless eighth for the win and José Alvarado tossed a scoreless ninth for this third save. Former Phillies reliever Brand Hand took the loss. Schwarber tied it at 3 in the seventh inning with a solo shot off reliever Dinelson Lamet into the right field seats.

