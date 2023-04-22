Mexico seizes 10 tigers, 5 lions in cartel-dominated area

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in Mexico say they have seized a huge collection of exotic animals including 10 tigers, five lions and other species in a cartel-dominated town. The announcement came just a week after U.S. prosecutors revealed that a boss of the Sinaloa cartel fed his enemies, alive and dead, to tigers he kept. The discovery announced Saturday came in the western state of Jalisco, the turf of another cartel. Authorities did not identify the owner of the land where the vast menagerie was found. But the township of La Barca, Jalisco has been the scene of mass graves and cartel executions in the past.

