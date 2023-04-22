Man seriously injured in Colorado Springs shooting, suspect at large

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries early Saturday after being shot on the southeast side of town, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

CSPD said it happened just before 4 a.m. in a parking lot at 2400 S. Academy Blvd. Police said a single gunshot was heard by a witness and the victim was a 37-year-old man. He is in the hospital.

A suspect has been identified in the shooting but they have not been found yet, CSPD said.

The investigation is on-going.