Drug suspect takes off with sheriff’s meth after sting fails

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a suspected drug trafficker is on the run with nearly 60 pounds of methamphetamine belonging to a California sheriff’s department. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department planned an undercover sting to identify drug traffickers. But the suspect took the drugs, drove off and failed to yield when authorities attempted to pull over the suspect but the person refused to yield and sped away. The Press-Enterprise of Riverside reports that the department is now trying to get its drugs back. The department in the county southeast of Los Angeles declined to release additional details.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.