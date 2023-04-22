District 60 hosts first annual College Fair at Pueblo Convention Center

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- District 60 hosted their first annual Pueblo and Southern Colorado College Fair Saturday at the Pueblo Convention Center.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is free to high school students in Pueblo and surrounding areas. Over 45 two and four-year colleges were in attendance to talk to prospective students about their programs.

Students and parents could hear presentations in both English and Spanish about the college admission process, financial aid, scholarships, and more.

D60 said the first 200 people to arrive get a $25 gas voucher.



