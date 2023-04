COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An accident on I-25 southbound, north of the Woodmen exit, is causing some major delays Saturday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The accident is involving a semitruck and CSPD said there are several accidents in the general area.

According to our traffic camera, cars are backed up pretty significantly on SB I-25 as of 8:50 a.m.