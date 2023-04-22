5 charged in youth game brawl; man later died of heart event

ALBURGH, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say five adults have been charged with misdemeanor assault for a brawl that erupted at a middle school basketball game earlier this year. But they won’t face any charges related to the death of one person involved in the fight who later had an acute cardiac event. Investigators say a verbal dispute between groups of fans escalated into a fight on the court. Police said Friday they found “no evidence to support criminal charges” for the death of 60-year-old Russell Giroux. He died more than two hours after he was involved in the altercation. The five face arraignment on May 11.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.