Women are monsters, victims and heroes in ‘Evil Dead Rise’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When director Lee Cronin set out to make the latest installment of the “Evil Dead” franchise, he knew he wanted to bring a fresh angle to his version of the iconic horror series while still giving winks and nods throughout to his source material. After meeting with Sam Raimi, who created the original 1981 “Evil Dead,” Cronin walked away with two stipulations for his new movie, “Evil Dead Rise,” which hits theaters Friday. He wanted to take the “’Evil Dead’ lore” to an urban environment, unlike the traditional rural cabin setting, and he wanted the story to center around a family.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.