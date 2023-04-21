Texas man indicted for alleged threat to kill US Rep. Waters

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal grand jury in Los Angeles has indicted a Houston man for allegedly calling the office of California U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters several times last year and leaving voice mails threatening to harm the Democratic congresswoman. A statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles says Brian Michael Gaherty was charged with making threats in interstate communications and threatening a federal official. Prosecutors allege that one message he left warned that he intended to “cut your throat.” The indictment adds that Gaherty “knowingly threatened to assault and kill” Waters. There was no immediate response to messages requesting comment from an attorney who was believed to be representing Gaherty.

