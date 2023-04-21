Fremont County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing horse in Copper Gulch area

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a missing horse.

According to the sheriff's office, the Black Gelding became lost in the Copper Gulch area around 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Friday.

The horse has a black and white tail, a black and brown mane, ad a white diamond on its face. The horse is 13 hands tall without a brand.

If found, please contact the Fremont County Sheriff's Office's dispatch at 719-276-5555 extension 8.