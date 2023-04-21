Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 11:18 AM

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing horse in Copper Gulch area

Fremont County Sheriff's Office

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a missing horse.

According to the sheriff's office, the Black Gelding became lost in the Copper Gulch area around 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Friday.

The horse has a black and white tail, a black and brown mane, ad a white diamond on its face. The horse is 13 hands tall without a brand.

If found, please contact the Fremont County Sheriff's Office's dispatch at 719-276-5555 extension 8.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content