Area near Mall of America shut due to possibly armed suspect

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — An area near the Mall of America is closed as authorities are negotiating with a person who is believed to have a gun. The Bloomington Police Department says on Twitter that crisis negotiators are communicating with the suspect, who “has what is believed to be a firearm.” They are trying to negotiate his surrender. Roads near the mall are closed and officials have asked the public to avoid the area. One mall entrance near the confrontation is closed but the mall itself remains open.

