8 years later, Florida man charged in Alabama cold case

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (AP) — Eight years after a Florida man was found dead in a coastal Alabama community, law enforcement officials say they’ve arrested and charged a suspect. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that 32-year-old Decody Herring is charged in the murder of Devin Kennedy. Both men are from Pensacola, Florida, where 22-year-old Kennedy was reported missing on Nov. 14, 2015. His body was found a day later in Lillian, an unincorporated community in Alabama. The sheriff’s office said Friday that new information led to Herring’s arrest but didn’t say what it was. It wasn’t clear if Herring has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

