Ukraine president calls leaders who stay neutral populist

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has taken a swipe at leaders who have adopted postures of neutrality regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine, calling them populists. Zelenskyy’s comments in a video link before a committee of Mexican legislators were an apparent reference to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The Brazilian leader has refused to provide weapons to Ukraine, has appeared to ascribe blame to both sides and has proposed a club of nations including Brazil and China to mediate peace. Zelenskyy said such leaders were “simply seeking to achieve some sort of populism.”

