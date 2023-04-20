Ugandan president refuses to sign LGBTQ bill, seeks changes

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda has refused to sign into law a controversial new bill against homosexuality that prescribes the death penalty in some cases, requesting that it should be amended. Museveni’s decision was announced late Thursday after a meeting of ruling party lawmakers, almost all who support the bill approved by lawmakers last month. The meeting resolved to return the bill “with proposals for its improvement,” a statement said. A spokesman for the presidency said Museveni was not opposed to the proposed punishments but wanted lawmakers to look into “the issue of rehabilitation.” Museveni is under pressure from the international community to veto the bill, which needs his signature to become law. The U.S. has warned of economic consequences.

