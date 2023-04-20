Oregon secures 3-year supply of abortion-inducing medication

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek says she has directed the state to obtain a supply of the most commonly used abortion medication in the U.S. amid fears that a court ruling could restrict access to it. Kotek said Thursday that patients in Oregon will have access to mifepristone for years regardless of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision about its availability. Kotek says the state has partnered with Oregon Health & Science University to secure 22,500 doses of mifepristone. The supply should last about three years. The state joins Washington, California, New York and Massachusetts in buying bulk amounts of abortion-inducing medication. Mifepristone was approved by the Food and Drug Administration over two decades ago.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.