NATO chief visits Kyiv for 1st time since Russian invasion

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is visiting Ukraine for the first time since last year’s invasion by Russia, an alliance official says. An alliance official, who asked not to be identified in line with NATO procedures, confirmed that Stoltenberg was in Ukraine. The secretary general of the military alliance had been in Kyiv before the war but Thursday is his first visit during the hostilities and underscores the longstanding commitments of the alliance in defense of Ukraine’s independence.

