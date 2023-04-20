Skip to Content
Man attacked by friend with sledgehammer in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was attacked with a knife and sledgehammer by his friend in Old Colorado City, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Officers responded to the corner of Summit Avenue and Manitou Boulevard around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a stabbing. The victim told police he was attacked by his friend and house nearby.

Police made contact with the suspect at the house and found the knife and sledghammer.

The suspect was arrested and the victim underwent surgery for his injuries. He is expected to survive.

