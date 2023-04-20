El Paso Co. Sheriff’s Office serves warrant on alleged illegal marijuana grow

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Wednesday, April 19, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) says it concluded a four-month investigation into the illegal cultivation, manufacturing, and distribution of illegal black-market marijuana.

The EPCSO said it executed a search warrant on Wednesday in the 7200 block of E. Hwy 24 in Unincorporated El Paso County.

According to the EPCSO, the search recovered approximately 1700 marijuana plants, 400 pounds of refined marijuana, more than five pounds of marijuana concentrate, and one handgun. No arrested were made but are pending.

“As your Sheriff, I am committed to putting forth the resources necessary to fight crime and remove dangerous drugs from our streets," El Paso County Sheriff, Joe Roybal said.