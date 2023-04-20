Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 8:31 AM
Published 7:29 AM

Chilly temps and breezy conditions Thursday

4-20 highs

Much cooler and breezy today with another round of critical fire weather.

TODAY: Sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs maxing out in the upper-40s and mid-50s.  We will see numerous snow showers along the continental divide... and only an isolated shower chance across the plains.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold overnight as morning lows drop into the mid and upper-20s. 

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy and cool ahead for Friday with highs in the 50s and 60s. Saturday will features a chance for snow showers with another lobe of energy crossing the area. A mixture of sun and clouds for Sunday with temperatures warming into the upper-50s and mid-60s. Shower and thunderstorm chances ramping up Monday and Tuesday next week.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content