Chilly temps and breezy conditions Thursday

Much cooler and breezy today with another round of critical fire weather.

TODAY: Sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs maxing out in the upper-40s and mid-50s. We will see numerous snow showers along the continental divide... and only an isolated shower chance across the plains.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold overnight as morning lows drop into the mid and upper-20s.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy and cool ahead for Friday with highs in the 50s and 60s. Saturday will features a chance for snow showers with another lobe of energy crossing the area. A mixture of sun and clouds for Sunday with temperatures warming into the upper-50s and mid-60s. Shower and thunderstorm chances ramping up Monday and Tuesday next week.