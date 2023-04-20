Ballots to be mailed Monday for Colorado Springs mayoral run-off election

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The ballots for the 2023 Colorado Springs mayoral run-off election will be mailed to registered voters on Monday, April 24.

Colorado Springs voters will be choosing between Yemi Mobolade and Wayne Williams.

According to the city, all ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on election day, May 16, 2023.

If you do not receive a ballot or have questions about the election, contact the City Clerk’s office at 719-385-5901 or visit ColoradoSprings.gov/Election.

Beginning April 24, residents with disabilities may cast their votes with the assistance of special equipment at the Colorado Springs City Clerk’s office, located at 30 S. Nevada Ave., Suite 101, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m.-5 p.m.