Argument at large Hawaii cockfight led to deadly shooting

HONOLULU (AP) — Court documents say a Hawaii shooting that killed two people and wounded three others began with an argument at a cockfight attended by 100 to 200 people. Probable cause papers detailing one of the most serious shootings in state history were made public Thursday after an initial court appearance for one of the suspects, 23-year-old Jacob Borge. Police say Borge is charged with first- and second-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder and firearms charges. Bail was set at $2 million. Petitions were filed against a 16-year-old boy for the same charges. State Public Defender James Tabe, whose office represented Borge at the initial hearing, says it is too early to comment on the case.

