Windy with critical fire weather again today

Widespread critical fire weather across the region again today.

TODAY: A trough of low pressure will move into the region today. This will usher in slightly cooler temperatures and windy conditions region wide. Highs today will drop into the 60s and 70s. We'll see breezy to windy conditions with winds gusting anywhere from 40 to 50 mph. And along a weak boundary this is a small chance for a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm.

TONIGHT: Partial clearing overnight will lead to chilly morning lows Thursday in the 20s and 30s.

EXTENDED: Unsettled weather with spotty showers and cooler temperatures through the first half of the weekend. Highs Thursday and Friday will max out in the 50s and 60s. Cool Saturday with a gradual warming trend for Sunday and Monday. Highs Monday will max out in the 70s once again.