Skip to Content
News
By
New
today at 9:25 AM
Published 6:19 PM

UCHealth opens new Forensic Nursing Care Center: Helping sexual assault and abuse victims

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Wednesday, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central will open a first-of-its-kind medical unit dedicated to providing forensic nursing care to patients who have experienced sexual assault, physical assault, or other types of abuse.

The new center was funded through a $3 million grant from the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice. The center will include five exam rooms and a nurses’ station, and a lot of different resources. It also will also house an expanding forensic telehealth program meant to support more than a dozen rural hospitals and clinics across Colorado.

This way patients who have been through the trauma of violence or abuse can receive care in their own communities.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrea Herrera

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content