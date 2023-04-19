UCHealth opens new Forensic Nursing Care Center: Helping sexual assault and abuse victims

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Wednesday, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central will open a first-of-its-kind medical unit dedicated to providing forensic nursing care to patients who have experienced sexual assault, physical assault, or other types of abuse.

The new center was funded through a $3 million grant from the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice. The center will include five exam rooms and a nurses’ station, and a lot of different resources. It also will also house an expanding forensic telehealth program meant to support more than a dozen rural hospitals and clinics across Colorado.

This way patients who have been through the trauma of violence or abuse can receive care in their own communities.