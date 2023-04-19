Skip to Content
Seattle prosecutors drop charges against ex-celebrity CEO

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle prosecutors on Wednesday dropped charges that former celebrity chief executive Dan Price grabbed a woman’s throat after attempting to kiss her, citing problems in proving their case, court records show. Price, 38, gained national attention for raising employees’ salaries and slashing his own while he ran Gravity Payments, a credit card processing company. He resigned from the company last summer after being charged with fourth-degree assault, a misdemeanor, and reckless driving in February 2022. In a statement emailed by his lawyer, Price said he had never physically or sexually abused anyone.

