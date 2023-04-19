Seattle prosecutors drop charges against ex-celebrity CEO

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle prosecutors on Wednesday dropped charges that former celebrity chief executive Dan Price grabbed a woman’s throat after attempting to kiss her, citing problems in proving their case, court records show. Price, 38, gained national attention for raising employees’ salaries and slashing his own while he ran Gravity Payments, a credit card processing company. He resigned from the company last summer after being charged with fourth-degree assault, a misdemeanor, and reckless driving in February 2022. In a statement emailed by his lawyer, Price said he had never physically or sexually abused anyone.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.