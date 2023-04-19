Republican effort to undo VA abortion rule fails in Senate
By MARY CLARE JALONICK
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has rejected a Republican effort to reverse a Department of Veterans Affairs policy that would expand some abortion services to veterans regardless of state laws, a victory for President Joe Biden and Democrats who say the services are necessary medical care. The vote was one of several Republicans have forced in recent months to reverse Biden administration policies. The Senate rejected 51-48 the GOP bid to scrap the expanded services, with Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska voting with Democrats. The effort to reverse the administration policy comes as Democrats are trying to find ways to maintain abortion access.