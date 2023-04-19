Republican effort to undo VA abortion rule fails in Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has rejected a Republican effort to reverse a Department of Veterans Affairs policy that would expand some abortion services to veterans regardless of state laws, a victory for President Joe Biden and Democrats who say the services are necessary medical care. The vote was one of several Republicans have forced in recent months to reverse Biden administration policies. The Senate rejected 51-48 the GOP bid to scrap the expanded services, with Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska voting with Democrats. The effort to reverse the administration policy comes as Democrats are trying to find ways to maintain abortion access.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.