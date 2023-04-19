North Macedonia: Migrant fatally shot during border scuffle

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Authorities in North Macedonia say a migrant woman was accidentally shot and killed by police during a struggle that broke out as an officer tried to arrest a suspected smuggler. The fatal shooting occurred Wednesday during an inspection of two vehicles outside the town of Gevgelija, close to the country’s southern border with Greece. Police said the shot was fired after the migrant smuggling suspect, identified only as a 26-year-old man, tried to snatch the officer’s handgun during the roadside inspection. The victim of the shooting died of chest wounds in a nearby hospital, medical officials said. A second smuggling suspect was arrested and seven other migrants were detained.

