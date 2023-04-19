Lawsuit: Trans woman sexually abused, harassed in men’s jail

BALTIMORE (AP) — A transgender woman says in a federal lawsuit that she was sexually assaulted, frequently ridiculed and subjected to other cruel and unusual punishment when she was held at a men’s jail in Baltimore. The lawsuit filed Tuesday also says Chelsea Gilliam had been receiving hormone therapy for many years before her incarceration, but Baltimore jail staff forced her to discontinue the treatment behind bars. Gilliam spoke with her attorney at a news conference Wednesday. A spokesperson for the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said it takes the safety of every incarcerated person seriously but cannot comment on pending litigation.

