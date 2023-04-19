Colorado gun control bills progress; semi-auto ban unlikely

DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers have pushed forward a slew of aggressive gun control bills that are nearing the governor’s desk for signatures. If the measures being debated Wednesday pass, the once purple state that only recently saw a Democratic takeover will be more closely aligned with the liberal strongholds of California and New York. The proposals include strengthening red flag laws, raising the firearm purchasing age to 21, opening the gun industry up to legal liability and installing a three-day waiting period after buying a gun. A fifth bill that would ban semi-automatic firearms faces slim odds. It will receive its first hearing Wednesday.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

