Warm and windy weather Tuesday afternoon

Warm and windy weather ahead for Tuesday afternoon.

TODAY: Red flag warnings have been posted for Tuesday with winds gusting as high as 60 mph this afternoon. Still some very warm temperatures with highs in the 70s and 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild overnight with Wednesday morning lows in the 40s.

EXTENDED: Windy conditions again Wednesday as temperatures begin to fall. A cold front moving across the region may kick off a few showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs Wednesday will be in the 60s and 70s. Much cooler through the start of the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s. We'll see a gradual warming trend starting Sunday and early next week.