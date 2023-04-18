Uvalde families plead for languishing Texas gun bills

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Families of some of the 19 children and two teachers killed in the Uvalde school shooting are making another plea for tighter gun laws. Texas Republican lawmakers on Tuesday were set to allow proposals for stricter gun laws to get a hearing in the state Capitol, even though new restrictions have almost no chance of passing. Next month is the anniversary of the Robb Elementary School attack that left 21 people dead. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and GOP leaders have not softened in opposing tougher gun laws. They have focused instead on additional mental health services in Texas and increasing school security.

