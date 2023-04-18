Tennessee moves to shield gun firms after school shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In the wake of a deadly school shooting last month, Republican lawmakers in Tennessee are sending to Republican Gov. Bill Lee a proposal that further protects gun and ammunition dealers, manufacturers and sellers against lawsuits. The Senate’s passage comes amid pushback from Democrats saying lawmakers are trying to shield gun companies just weeks following the Nashville school shooting that killed six people, including three 9-year-olds. The final vote came as Lee’s administration was still trying to drum up enough support among lawmakers in his party to pass legislation to keep firearms away from people who could harm themselves or others.

