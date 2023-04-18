Scottish National Party treasurer arrested in finance probe

LONDON (AP) — Scotland police say the treasurer of the Scottish National Party has been arrested in a party finance probe. Colin Beattie, a member of Scottish Parliament, was arrested Tuesday in an investigation into how 600,000 pounds ($745,000) designated for a Scottish independence campaign was spent. The arrest comes two weeks after the party’s executive director was taken into custody and released without charges. The executive director, Peter Murrell, is the husband of former Scottish first minister and party leader Nicola Sturgeon. The arrests follow Sturgeon’s abrupt resignation earlier this year after eight years as party leader and first minister of Scotland’s semi-autonomous government.

