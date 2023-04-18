Park County resident charged with arson, accused of starting Badger Creek Fire

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Charges have been officially brought against a Park County resident accused of starting the Badger Creek Fire.

The fire was first reported on April 12, 2023. The fire burned roughly 41 acres, caused property damage, and led to evacuations. One firefighter was injured.

According to the Park County Sheriff, 83-year-old Robert L. Heneghan is charged with Fourth Degree Arson. He's accused of starting the fire on his property.

“We are seeking criminal charges and will to the fullest extent of the law. Again, this fire was preventable. We remind the public that the county is in a Stage 1 Fire Ban which prohibits open flames, ashes, or heat sources. We must all be more vigilant and think twice before working with anything outdoors that can create a spark,” said Sheriff McGraw in a press release.

He's set to appear in court on May 15.