Kim says N Korea finishes development of 1st spy satellite

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says his country has completed the development of its first military spy satellite and ordered officials to go ahead with its launch. He didn’t say when it would be, but an outside expert expects a launch in coming months. Putting a satellite into orbit requires a long-range missile launch. Kim was quoted in state media as saying space-based surveillance is needed to cope with serious U.S.-led security threats. The U.S. and South Korean militaries began a 12-day aerial exercise this week and also held a naval exercise with Japan. They’ve been expanding exercises to beef up deterrence. While North Korea protests the drills, analysts believe it uses them as pretext to advance its weapons programs.

By HYUNG-JIN KIM and KIM TONG-HYUNG Associated Press

