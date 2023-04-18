Air Force unit in document leaks case loses intel mission

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force says it is investigating how a lone airman could access and distribute possibly hundreds of highly classified documents, and in the meantime has taken away the intelligence mission from the unit where the leaks took place. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall told a congressional panel he directed the Air Force inspector general to go look at the Massachusetts Air National Guard base where Airman 1st Class Jack Teixeira served and determine what went wrong to allow such highly classified secrets to be leaked onto an online chat forum popular with gamers.

