Slovakia gives Ukraine remaining 9 of 13 promised warplanes

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia has delivered the remaining nine of the 13 Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets that it promised to Ukraine. The Slovak Defense Ministry says the warplanes were transported overland for security reasons. The first four were flown from Slovakia to Ukraine by Ukrainian pilots on March 23. Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad says: “We are doing the right thing,” In March, the Slovak government approved a plan to give Ukraine its entire fleet of MiG-29 planes, making it the second NATO member to answer Ukraine’s plea for warplanes to help defend against Russia’s invasion.

