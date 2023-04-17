Report: Fog on Georgia runway when ex-SEAL’s plane crashed
JESUP, Ga. (AP) — Federal investigators say there was fog on the ground at a rural Georgia airport when a small plane attempting to land crashed and killed its pilot, a chiropractor who had served in the U.S. military as a Navy SEAL. A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board doesn’t blame the foggy conditions for the April 6 crash that killed Howard Wasdin. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Wasdin was flying himself home from Fernandina Beach, Florida, when his Cirrus SR22 airplane crashed near the runway outside the small airport in Wayne County. The NTSB report says airport workers reported fog on the ground. Wasdin co-authored a 2011 book about his military service as a Navy SEAL.