Mexican man: National Guard killed pregnant teen, other man

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican man says Mexico’s quasi-military National Guard opened fire on his SUV, killing his pregnant 15-year-old girlfriend and a 54-year-old friend, and wounding two other people. According to a complaint filed Monday by the driver of the SUV, the deaths occurred Sunday in the northern border city of Nuevo Laredo. A law enforcement report on the incident corroborates that the shooting occurred. But local officials in the state of Tamaulipas have apparently referred the case to federal prosecutors, since it involves federal forces. The killings come nearly two months after an army patrol shot to death five men in Nuevo Laredo. Four soldiers have been charged in that case.

