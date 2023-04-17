Ex-politician known for feces protest killed in South Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A former politican who gained notoriety in South Africa for dumping human feces in public places as a protest against the living conditions in some of the country’s poorest townships has been fatally shot. Loyiso Nkohla was killed Monday while meeting with a group of homeless people. Police said that Nkohla was killed by unknown gunmen who fled the scene of the shooting near the Philippi Railway Station on the outskirts of Cape Town. Three others were wounded and were taken to the hospital by bystanders. Police said there was no clear motive for the killing.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.