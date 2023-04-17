Colorado Springs gas prices are up 15.4 cents per gallon averaging a total of $3.49 per gallon
COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. (KRDO) – Gas prices in Colorado Springs are averaging $3.49/g today–a difference of .16 cents per gallon from the national average of gas, according to a survey from GasBuddy.
Gas prices in the Springs have risen 15.4 cents per gallon from last week but remain 26.8 cents per gallon lower from a month ago and 38.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago today.
GasBuddy reports the cheapest station in Colorado Springs for gas yesterday was priced at $2.83/g while the most expensive was $3.79/g.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.6 cents per gallon in the last week and is averaging $3.65/g today.
Compared to averages from a month ago, the national price of gas is up 22.1 cents per gallon but 41.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago today.
Historical gasoline prices in Colorado Springs and the national average going back ten years:
- April 17, 2022: $3.88/g (U.S. Average: $4.06/g)
- April 17, 2021: $2.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)
- April 17, 2020: $1.71/g (U.S. Average: $1.79/g)
- April 17, 2019: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)
- April 17, 2018: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.73/g)
- April 17, 2017: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)
- April 17, 2016: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)
- April 17, 2015: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)
- April 17, 2014: $3.47/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)
- April 17, 2013: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)