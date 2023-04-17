Australia says Chinese relations won’t improve to past highs

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong says her country is working to stabilize relations with China but can’t return to the thriving economic relationship with its biggest trading partner that existed 15 years ago. Wong told Australia’s National Press Club on Monday that bilateral relations that existed when Prime Minister John was in power from 1996 until 2007 were a thing of the past. Trade was then separated from political and strategic priorities. The relations deteriorated during the previous Australian government’s nine years in power but have shown signs of improvement since the center-left Labor Party was elected almost a year ago. Minister-to-minister meetings have resumed and China has lifted restrictions on Australian coal imports.

