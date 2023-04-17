Almost $800,000 in digital equity grants were awarded to several Colorado Springs non-profits

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs awarded grants to multiple non-profits to try and bridge the community's digital divide.

The grants total almost $800,000 and are being distributed to seven local non-profits.

The grant recipients will use the funds to provide digital programs and services to historically underserved communities across the city.

The city's innovation manager said having access to digital devices and giving people the skills to use them is critical.

Boys and Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region

Catholic Charities of Central Colorado

CommunityWorks

Centro de la Familia

Solid Rock Community Development Corporation

Pikes Peak Library District Foundation

Silver Key Senior Services

To learn more about the pursuit of digital equity in Colorado Springs, click here.