Affidavit: Air National Guardsman applied to RentAHitman.com

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee Air National Guardsman has been arrested after federal agents say he responded to a parody website promoting jobs for hitmen. According to an affidavit filed in federal court Thursday, Josiah Garcia told an undercover FBI agent that he needed money and thought he would be good at killing people because he was an excellent marksman. Garcia says he came across the website RentAHitman.com while searching for contract mercenary jobs. On Wednesday, an undercover agent provided Garcia with a fictional “target package” and $2,500. Garcia was arrested the same day. He later told agents that he had not intended to go through with it.

