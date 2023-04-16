Georgia plant fire extinguished, shelter-in-place lifted

Emergency crews extinguished a fire at a Georgia chemical plant shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday, allowing officials to lift a shelter-in-place order issued in the afternoon when the fire broke out for the second time in the day. The fire at the Pinova plant in Brunswick, Georgia, began Saturday morning and had been extinguished, but the Glynn County Board of Commissioners says the fire rekindled around 3 p.m. A shelter-in-place order was issued for a half-mile from the plant at 3:25 p.m. and about an hour later was expanded to a 1-mile radius because of shifting winds. Brunswick Fire Department Assistant Chief Laurence Cargile says the origin of the fire was not immediately known. No injuries were reported.

By The Associated Press

