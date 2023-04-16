Dozens of POWs freed as Ukraine marks Orthodox Easter

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A top Ukrainian official says more than 100 Ukrainian prisoners of war have been released in a major Easter exchange with Russia. Orthodox Ukrainians are marking the holiday for a second time since Moscow unleashed its brutal full-scale war last February. While celebrations were subdued due to security risks, with a curfew barring the faithful from customary all-night services, Ukrainian authorities and ordinary people shared messages of hope. Some worshippers in central Kyiv nevertheless admitted that the continuing restrictions were “very hard” on morale, while others stressed that they were praying for Ukrainian troops.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.