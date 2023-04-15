Zimbabwe’s aspiring female artists still ‘frowned upon’

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A self-portrait shows a 26-year-old artist covering her face with a yellow miner’s helmet while money spills over the edge of a traditional African reed basket she holds in her lap. The collage is called “Immortal.” By contrasting a helmet from a male-dominated job with a basket commonly used by women, the artist seeks to challenge gender roles in the strongly patriarchal southern African nation of Zimbabwe. Nowando Chiwanga’s piece is one of 21 works by female artists on show at Zimbabwe’s national gallery. She says it calls on women to “reinvent themselves” and pursue dreams and careers in a country where one in three women were married before the age of 18.

