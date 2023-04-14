Wet winter gives way to colorful ‘Superbloom’ in US West

The tiny rain-fed wildflowers, no bigger than a few inches, are so vivid and abundant across California this year that their hues of purple, yellow and orange look like paint swatches from space. From the mist-shrouded San Francisco Bay area to the deserts of Arizona near the Mexican border, there are flashes of color popping up following an unusually wet winter that experts say helped produce a so-called “Superbloom.” Experts say this year’s show is especially stunning because it is so widespread. Botanists say it is expected to last well into May with some areas just starting to bloom.

