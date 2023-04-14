Suspect in Pentagon documents leak case makes first court appearance

By Hannah Rabinowitz and Jeremy Herb, CNN

Jack Teixeira makes his first appearance in federal court Friday following his arrest in connection with the trove of leaked classified Pentagon documents posted on social media.

Teixeira will appear at 10 a.m. ET in front of Magistrate Judge David Hennessy, the clerk of the District Court in Massachusetts told CNN.

Teixeira, a 21-year-old airman with the Massachusetts Air National Guard, was arrested by the FBI in North Dighton, Massachusetts, on Thursday. He will be arraigned in federal court in Boston, where the charges against him are expected to be unsealed.

Teixeira is believed to be the leader of a small group on Discord, a social media platform popular with video gamers, where the trove of classified documents had been posted, multiple US officials told CNN.

The leaked classified documents, 53 of which have been reviewed by CNN, included a wide range of highly classified information, including eavesdropping on key allies and adversaries and blunt assessments on the state of the Ukraine war.

