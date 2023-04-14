Latest abortion pill ruling could hit some safe havens hard

States that are trying to position themselves as safe havens for women seeking abortions could be most affected by the latest court ruling restricting access to an abortion pill. A federal court this week said that mifepristone will remain legal but can be dispensed only under the Food and Drug Administration’s prescribing rules from 2000 rather than a series of more permissive regulations adopted starting in 2016. That bars mailing them to patients. In a separate but closely related case, however, a judge has given permission to 17 blue states to follow the newer prescribing rules. President Joe Biden’s administration, meanwhile, has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to restore full access to mifepristone.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.