France’s Macron tours Notre Dame Cathedral reconstruction

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has toured the reconstruction works at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. He has cheered on workers restoring the medieval monument four years after it suffered a devastating fire. Macron and his wife Brigitte gazed up at work underway to replace the roof and spire, which were consumed by flames on April 15, 2019. Outside, Macron stepped carefully along scaffolding and shouted to workers, “Good luck, and don’t give up in the months ahead!” Macron has taken a personal interest in the reconstruction and pushed for a quick reopening, which is currently scheduled for the end of 2024.

